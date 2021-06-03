Ignition Price Up 13.8% This Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Ignition has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for about $0.0936 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $133,148.32 and $10.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,849.75 or 0.99714698 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00042235 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012339 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00087961 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001104 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,435,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,422,237 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.