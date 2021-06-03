Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,807 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for about 2.4% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $12,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Illumina by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management boosted its stake in Illumina by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 11,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Illumina by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $412.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.25. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,337,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,228 shares of company stock valued at $8,933,330. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.