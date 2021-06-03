Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Illumina by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Illumina by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $267,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,228 shares of company stock worth $8,933,330. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $412.96 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $395.25. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

