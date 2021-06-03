Illuvium (ILV) Price Reaches $63.55 on Major Exchanges

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $41.45 million and approximately $729,905.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $63.55 or 0.00163586 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00069568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.65 or 0.00328598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00231314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $464.68 or 0.01196178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,961.73 or 1.00296240 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034336 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,302 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.