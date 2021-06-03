Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.53. Image Sensing Systems shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 438,051 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $42.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%.

In related news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly purchased 4,473 shares of Image Sensing Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $30,237.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,282 shares in the company, valued at $684,666.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,173 shares of company stock valued at $41,643. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Image Sensing Systems by 1,106.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Image Sensing Systems during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Image Sensing Systems by 36.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Image Sensing Systems by 34.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Image Sensing Systems by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares during the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video and radar modules into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

