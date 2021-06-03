ImageCoin (IMG) Hits Market Capitalization of $396,057.69

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 29.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $396,057.69 and approximately $146,921.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,193,325 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

