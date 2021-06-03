Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$49.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Imperial Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 2.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,123,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,711,000 after purchasing an additional 135,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,194,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,085,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,048 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,406,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,622,000 after purchasing an additional 91,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.