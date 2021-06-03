Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Trading 4% Higher

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:INCPY) traded up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.