Independence (NYSE:IHC) Shares Gap Up to $44.64

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.64, but opened at $47.25. Independence shares last traded at $46.77, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Independence alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $685.60 million, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.66 million during the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 4.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Independence by 46.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Independence by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independence (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.