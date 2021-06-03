Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Independent Bank worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,710,000 after acquiring an additional 98,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 47,461 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

IBCP opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.15. Independent Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.20%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.