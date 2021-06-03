Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$6.30 to C$8.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Indigo Books & Music stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,564. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.72. The company has a market cap of C$109.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 912.59. Indigo Books & Music has a 1-year low of C$0.82 and a 1-year high of C$5.25.

Get Indigo Books & Music alerts:

About Indigo Books & Music

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada and the United States. The company also offers toy, baby, wellness, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 88 superstores under the Chapters and Indigo banners; 94 small format stores under the Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company banners; and one store in Short Hills, New Jersey.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.