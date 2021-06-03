Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$6.30 to C$8.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Indigo Books & Music stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,564. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.72. The company has a market cap of C$109.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 912.59. Indigo Books & Music has a 1-year low of C$0.82 and a 1-year high of C$5.25.
About Indigo Books & Music
