Indorse Token (IND) Price Hits $0.0161 on Exchanges

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $601,819.40 and approximately $56.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indorse Token coin can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00083029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.92 or 0.01018883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00052593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.66 or 0.09327855 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

