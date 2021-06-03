Inex Project 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $142.00 (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded 85.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Inex Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Inex Project has a market capitalization of $310,005.38 and $142.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Inex Project has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00071003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.00283913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00194313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.09 or 0.01189086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003657 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00034627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,098.33 or 1.00176730 BTC.

About Inex Project

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com . Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject

Inex Project Coin Trading

