Infinitecoin (IFC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5,122.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $19.39 million and approximately $5,122.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

