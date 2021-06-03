Informa’s (INF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 585.13 ($7.64).

Informa stock traded down GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 538.20 ($7.03). 1,667,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,707. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 561.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.33.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

