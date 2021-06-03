Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,450 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Inhibrx worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INBX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inhibrx by 409.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 397,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $323,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

INBX opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $735.42 million and a P/E ratio of -6.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.81. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

