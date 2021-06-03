Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up to $19.45

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.45, but opened at $19.93. Inhibrx shares last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 338 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INBX. Zacks Investment Research raised Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $323,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Inhibrx by 14.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inhibrx by 471.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its position in Inhibrx by 36.1% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Inhibrx by 33.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Inhibrx by 165.5% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 114,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 71,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

