Injective Protocol Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $282.21 million and approximately $41.85 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $10.24 or 0.00026897 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00079667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00025648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.17 or 0.00995594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.80 or 0.10284379 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052952 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,549,610 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

