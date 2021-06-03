Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Reaches $0.0024

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $415.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00082479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00024641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.55 or 0.01017970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00054089 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,677.70 or 0.09369943 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

XNK is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

