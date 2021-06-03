Innova Price Tops $0.0647 on Major Exchanges (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, Innova has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Innova coin can currently be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $446,236.49 and approximately $99.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

