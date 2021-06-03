InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$162 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.53 million.

INNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.

INNV stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 251,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57. InnovAge has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that InnovAge will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maureen Hewitt bought 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,897.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InnovAge stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

