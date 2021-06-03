InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.10

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $9.86. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 8,100,509 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 million, a P/E ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.