Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 36,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,337,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Get Inseego alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $979.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth about $15,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Inseego in the first quarter valued at about $6,184,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,652,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inseego by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,682,000 after acquiring an additional 368,435 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,251,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.