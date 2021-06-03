Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells 21,063 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 21,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $1,722,742.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,724,732.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Stephen Trundle sold 12,561 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $1,029,625.17.

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,087 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $1,159,219.23.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 15,251 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total transaction of $1,283,829.18.

On Friday, May 7th, Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $2,605,342.25.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $1,804,600.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $622,653.75.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $79.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.11. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.57 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.22.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. FMR LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Alarm.com by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Alarm.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Alarm.com by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

