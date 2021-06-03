Insider Selling: Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ALLY stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.77. 120,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,294. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.31.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 603.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $12,594,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 283,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 129,457 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

