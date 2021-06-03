Insider Selling: Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $108,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,595.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Olsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $908,000.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $1,017,800.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00.

Shares of ATUS opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. FIX cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $1,787,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $274,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.0% in the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 4,020,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,786,000 after purchasing an additional 78,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 117.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 588,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 176.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 57,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

