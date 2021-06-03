Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells 25,827 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Richard Koo sold 25,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $497,944.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,990.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $897.92 million, a PE ratio of 377.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%. Equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

