Insider Selling: Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Sells 27,500 Shares of Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Isaac Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $149.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.18 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.23. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $99.86 and a one year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYND. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,296,000 after buying an additional 2,276,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

