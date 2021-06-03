Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells 802 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $27,163.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,152,080.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $345,549.15.

On Thursday, May 6th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $348,529.01.

On Thursday, April 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $404,802.52.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Rice sold 10,149 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $370,742.97.

On Friday, March 26th, Michael Rice sold 3,809 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $133,353.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.40. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. Analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

