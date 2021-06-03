Insider Selling: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO Sells 9,577 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CRL traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $332.37. 3,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.74. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.76 and a fifty-two week high of $349.13. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $120,525,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after buying an additional 169,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

