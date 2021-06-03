Insider Selling: EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $57,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,015.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.76. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in EVO Payments by 75.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,071 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in EVO Payments by 53.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,747,000 after acquiring an additional 927,740 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in EVO Payments by 128.1% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 937,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 526,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EVO Payments by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,577,000 after acquiring an additional 380,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in EVO Payments by 30.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 357,368 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVOP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.