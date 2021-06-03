Insider Selling: EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $114,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darren Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $114,240.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $109,720.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Darren Wilson sold 15,366 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $422,565.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -181.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.76. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in EVO Payments by 39.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in EVO Payments by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in EVO Payments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

