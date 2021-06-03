Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells 70,833 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Babak Azad sold 70,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $2,627,904.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,904.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Babak Azad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $412,750.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $496,250.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Babak Azad sold 21,250 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $842,987.50.

GoodRx stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.16. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $24,204,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

