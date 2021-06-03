Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells 1,580 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.16, for a total value of $306,772.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lori A. Schechter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of McKesson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total value of $365,106.44.

Shares of MCK opened at $191.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.89. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $139.76 and a 52 week high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

