Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Laura Durr sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NTGR opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 15.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTGR. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

