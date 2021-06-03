Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Relic alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,867,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00.

NYSE NEWR opened at $63.43 on Thursday. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $81.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in New Relic by 18.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in New Relic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in New Relic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in New Relic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.85.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.