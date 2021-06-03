Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 4,289 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $128,112.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ PUBM traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $28.23. 13,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,153. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.15.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $11,422,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $5,346,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.