Insider Selling: The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CFO Sells 621 Shares of Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CFO Jennifer Freeman sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $20,642.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.24 and a beta of 2.59. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.30 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PNTG shares. TheStreet cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in The Pennant Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

