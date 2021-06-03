Insider Selling: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Sells 125 Shares of Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total transaction of $24,721.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,270.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kieran John Fallon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $23,583.75.

On Thursday, April 1st, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.45, for a total transaction of $21,806.25.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total transaction of $22,075.00.

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.17. 46,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.98. The company has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,132,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after acquiring an additional 873,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 838,492 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

