Insider Selling: Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) VP Sells 1,713 Shares of Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $94,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,721 shares in the company, valued at $479,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.87. Triton International Limited has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $61.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 29.45%. Analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Triton International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

