Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO Sells 217,124 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $20,387,943.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,766,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,604,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE U traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,821. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.61.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on U shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,416,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

