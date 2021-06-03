Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,563 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $468,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 416.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,273 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

NSIT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $104.17. 945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.84. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $106.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

