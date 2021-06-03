Insights Network Price Tops $0.0210 on Major Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $57,663.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insights Network has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00078819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00025041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.69 or 0.00997795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.53 or 0.09337651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00052237 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,472,202 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

