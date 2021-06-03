Insula Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $622.00 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Insula coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insula has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Insula has a market cap of $718,520.94 and $622.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00124548 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002468 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.27 or 0.00834286 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Insula Coin Profile

ISLA is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 958,606 coins. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars.

