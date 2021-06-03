Insured Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $71,476.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Insured Finance has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $71,476.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00068313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.54 or 0.00313448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00232404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.73 or 0.01185610 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,757.50 or 0.99951888 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00033562 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,359,338 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.