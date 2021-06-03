Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Reduced by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.48 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $232.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

