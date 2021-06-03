Inter Pipeline (NYSE:IPL) Price Target Raised to $20.50 at CIBC

Inter Pipeline (NYSE:IPL) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from $19.00 to $20.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from $18.00 to $19.45 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

