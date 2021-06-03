International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Decreased by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,219 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.08. 80,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,124,629. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.