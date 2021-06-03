International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.25 billion-$11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.11 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.57.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $142.61. The company had a trading volume of 34,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,636. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.65. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $147.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

