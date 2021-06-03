International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, April 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in International Money Express by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMXI opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.47. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

